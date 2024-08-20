Rookies of the year? Asian-infused fare and Truth Barbecue debuting for Texans game days in 2024

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans fans, the team is hoping your hungry for the new food items as much as the upcoming season.

On the Monday after the team's preseason victory over the New York Giants, the Texans introduced new menu items that you can expect at NRG Stadium.

Loaded popcorn, Asian-infused teriyaki tacos, and Truth Barbecue will be available on all levels of the venue on game days.

Team president Greg Grissom explained the process to find new menu items started with feedback from fans. This year, many fans asked for more Asian-inspired items like chicken wonton nachos.

The new Big Bang Bites are available in the suite level.

The work to find the new dishes kicks into high gear once the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo starts in the spring and continues until the Texans are satisfied with the offerings.

Grissom told ABC13 he hopes there's something everyone will enjoy, including the new strawberry cheesecake dessert pretzel.

