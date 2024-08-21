Man fatally shot during argument at Fifth Ward-area auto shop, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An ongoing dispute between two men at an auto repair shop in Houston's Greater Fifth Ward area turned deadly when it escalated, and gunshots were fired Tuesday evening, police said.

Just before 6 p.m., officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to a shooting in the 2200 block of Eastex Freeway. When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD Lt. Lary Crowson said officers were investigating the scene when a second man arrived and surrendered, adding he had been involved in the incident.

Crowson said both men were arguing when shots were fired. Investigators are talking with witnesses and the man who surrendered.

It's believed that at least one of the men involved is an employee at the auto shop.

The age or description of the men was not immediately disclosed, but police said the scene remains under investigation.