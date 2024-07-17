Texans impacted by April 26 - June 5 storms may be eligible for FEMA's help to repair or replace car

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of Texans whose vehicles were damaged by the flooding during the storms between April 26 and June 5 could be eligible for FEMA assistance to repair or replace them.
According to a release by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, its financial help covers expenses not paid by insurance or other sources.
"The damage to the vehicle must have been caused by the disaster, and the vehicle must no longer be operable or safe to drive. Cosmetic repairs will not be covered," FEMA wrote.
Some other conditions include:
Anyone with questions on how to apply can visit FEMA's website or call its helpline at 800-621-3362.