Texans impacted by April 26 - June 5 storms may be eligible for FEMA's help to repair or replace car

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of Texans whose vehicles were damaged by the flooding during the storms between April 26 and June 5 could be eligible for FEMA assistance to repair or replace them.

According to a release by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, its financial help covers expenses not paid by insurance or other sources.

"The damage to the vehicle must have been caused by the disaster, and the vehicle must no longer be operable or safe to drive. Cosmetic repairs will not be covered," FEMA wrote.

Some other conditions include:

Assistance is usually limited to one vehicle. If there is a second functional vehicle in the household, the applicant must certify in writing that the damaged vehicle is essential for household's daily use.

The vehicle must comply with state registration and insurance requirements.

The vehicle must be owned or leased (not a rental) by the applicant, co-applicant, or household member.

The damaged vehicle must be an approved vehicle type, such as a car, truck, SUV or van.

Anyone with questions on how to apply can visit FEMA's website or call its helpline at 800-621-3362.