Man arrested and charged in series of sexual assaults along W. Gulf Bank, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of multiple sexual assault incidents in the West Gulf Bank area has been arrested, but it's believed he did not act alone, according to an update from the Houston Police Department.

On Wednesday, HPD announced the arrest of 29-year-old Denzeill Jariel Kudaejr Sneed. Authorities said Sneed has been charged with burglary with intent to commit sexual assault for an Aug. 14 incident. In addition, he is also identified as the suspect seen in a surveillance video released by HPD on Nov. 8.

The video above is from a previous report.

According to police, Sneed was arrested Wednesday in the city's Acres Homes area. Police said an investigation into Sneed also determined a second suspect is likely responsible for some of the five reported sexual assault incidents.

HPD said the four other attacks happened at 5454 West Gulf Bank, 5300 West Gulf Bank, and 5350 West Gulf Bank.

The second unknown suspect is being described as a Black man in his 20s and believed to be armed.

