Houston runner refuses to let multiple sclerosis slow her down

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Since 2010, Katie Assaf has run 13 half marathons. The 43-year-old is a Houston Marathon legacy runner.

"For me, I like to keep pushing myself and to keep going just because I don't know what each day is going to bring for me," Assaf said.

The mother of two was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 18 years ago. The chronic disease causes her to suffer from fatigue, pain, and numbness across her body, but she refuses to let the illness slow her down. On Sunday, January 19, Assaf will be running in her 14th half marathon in downtown Houston

"My kind of thinking is I'm alive, I'm still standing, I'm still going. I want to keep going because, with MS, you kind of don't know on a day-to-day basis how your MS will progress," Assaf said.

The 2025 Chevron Houston Marathon is on Sunday, January 19. You can watch it live on ABC13. Our coverage begins at 6 a.m.