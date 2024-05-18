Houston relaxes among top 10 on new list of best U.S. cities to retire in, study shows

HOUSTON, Texas -- Retired folks relocate for a variety of reasons, but moving to a place with a lower cost of living (and more relaxed lifestyle) are the best reasons for moving to a place like Houston, which was just named one of the best cities to put away those work boots.

Houston ranked No. 7 in SmartAsset's new national ranking of "Where Retirees Are Moving - 2024 Study," published on May 2, with the seventh highest rate of retirees flocking to the city.

To determine where retirement-age Americans are moving, the report relied on Census Bureau data from 182 large U.S. cities and all 50 state populations with people aged 60 and older. Net migration was determined by subtracting the number of retirees who moved out of their cities in 2022, and the number that moved into the respective cities from out-of-state.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.