10 events to celebrate Pride in and around the Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for ways to celebrate Pride, there are several events happening now through the end of June in and around the Houston area.

While this isn't a comprehensive list, you'll find a variety of ways to celebrate, whether you're trying to put your art skills to the test, want to dance the night away, or march in unity.

Don't forget to check the event before you go as information is subject to change.

Houston Pride Band

Houston residents can celebrate Pride Month with live music from the Houston Pride Band spanning multiple decades and genres at the Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston.

June 21

8 p.m.

3400 Main St., Houston

$15 (admission)

For more information: Houston Pride Band

LGBTQ+ Community Disaster Preparation + Resource Drive

Get ready for hurricane season with this disaster preparation workshop, free disaster prep kits, and talks around community organizing.

June 24

5 - 9 p.m.

Axelrad Beer Garden

1517 Alabama Street, Houston

Free

Food will be provided, but it's first come, first served.

For more information: LGBTQ+ Community Disaster Preparation + Resource Drive

Paint with Pride

Join for an evening of creative fun celebrating Pride month with Kolor my Kanvas. Tickets include one beverage of choice (wine and beer available for adults) and all supplies needed for paint your own take home keepsake. This is open to all ages, but registration is required.

June 26

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Rally Pavilion at Cyvia & Melvyn Wolff Prairie at Memorial Park

7575 N. Picnic lane Houston, TX 77007

For more information, including tickets: Paint with Pride

Movies Under the Stars: RENT (Pride)

Pick up some delicious takeout from a local spot, lay out your lawn blanket, and get cozy for a free outdoor screening of RENT.

June 26

8:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Trebly Park

1515 Fannin Street, Houston

Free

For more information: Movies Under the Stars: RENT

Rainbow on the Green

Calling all fans of the eighties! Pride Chorus Houston at True Colors is ready to rock with a concert that will transport you back to the neon glory of the 1980s. Expect classic 80s jams with reimagined arrangements, and yes, big hair and shoulder pads are welcome here.

June 27

7 p.m.

Discovery Green

1500 McKinney St., Houston

Admission is free

For more information: Rainbow on the Green

Pride Dance Bash

Attendees can dance and celebrate Pride month with this dance bash presented by the office of Harris County Commissioner Lesley Briones, Precinct 4.

June 27

5-7 p.m.

6818 Shadyvilla Lane, Houston

Free (admission)

For more information: Harris County Precinct 4

Pride Houston festival and parade

The Official Houston Pride is hosting the 47th annual pride celebration downtown near Houston City Hall. There will be a parade and festival for attendees.

June 28, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

901 Bagby St., Houston

Free (admission)

For more information: Pride Houston 365

ABC13 is the official media partner of Pride Houston 365 and will stream the annual parade live on June 28 at 7 p.m. in downtown.

Pride After-Party

Following the Official Houston Pride parade and festival, guests can attend Rich's Houston to see DJ Danny Verde.

June 28, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

2401 San Jacinto St., Houston

$25-$650 (prices vary)

For more information: Pride Houston 365

Family Fest Pride Run/Walk

Celebrate Pride with a fun, family-friendly walk or run at Brazos River Park Pavilion. Strollers and all paces welcome! After the run/walk, stick around for music and activities.

June 29

9 a.m.

Brazos River Walk

18427 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land

Free

For more information: Family Fest Pride Run/Walk

7th Annual Pride Brunch

The Montrose Center is hosting a Pride brunch at the Height Social Houston. In addition to food and drinks, the brunch will feature a drag show and DJ.

June 29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Heights Social

1213 W. 20th St., Houston

$15-$10,000 (prices vary)

For more information: The Montrose Center

To see more Pride events in southeast Texas, be sure to visit the ABC13 Community Calendar.

Our partners at Community Impact contributed to this report.