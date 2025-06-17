ABC13 is the official media partner of Pride Houston 365 and will stream the annual parade live on June 28 at 7 p.m. in downtown.

2025 Pride Houston festival and parade, one of the largest in U.S., to bring party with a purpose

Take a front-row seat for the 46th annual Pride Houston 365 parade downtown on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Take a front-row seat for the 46th annual Pride Houston 365 parade downtown on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Take a front-row seat for the 46th annual Pride Houston 365 parade downtown on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Take a front-row seat for the 46th annual Pride Houston 365 parade downtown on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mark your calendar for one of the largest Pride events in the South as the 47th annual Pride Houston 365 celebration returns.

ABC13 will stream the parade live from downtown Houston on Saturday, June 28 at 7 p.m.

Missed last year? Check out the moments from 2024 in the video player above.

This year's festival features national recording artist Asiahn, plus major local talent, immersive entertainment zones, vendors, community resources, and more. The parade is free to attend.

But you don't have to wait until Pride weekend to be part of the festivities.

Rock the Runway, the annual, official Pride fashion show, features LGBTQIA+ designers, models, DJs, and more on Wednesday, June 25 at 7 p.m. at Warehouse Live in Midtown. The event is open to the public and all ages are welcome. Follow this page to check general admission and VIP tickets.

In addition to Rock the Runway, Pride Houston 365 is also offering the following events:

Pride Houston 365 2025 Grand Marshal Reception: Meet Pride's grand marshals who will all be celebrated at this free event happening Sunday, June 15 at 1 p.m. at the Montrose Country Club on Tuam. All ages are welcome but under 21 must attend with a parent or legal guardian. Venue parking is free.

Eden party: Considered a signature event, Eden 2025 is dedicated to the women of Houston's LGBT community. It's happening at Warehouse Live on Travis Street. at 9 p.m.

Official Pride after party: Pride weekend closes with an after party at Rich's and will feature internationally-known DJ Danny Verde.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to take part in the historic Pride Houston celebration, which has long celebrated it as more than a party, but an event with a purpose that highlights identity, visibility, and unity.

This year, Pride Houston 365 has selected nine people who will serve as its grand marshals, which includes three in the new "Distinguished" category.

For tickets and ways to get involved, including volunteer opportunities, visit the Pride Houston 365 website.

The parade is expected to start along Smith Street near the Houston Public Library and end near Pease Street. View the parade map here.

The first Houston Gay Pride Parade happened back in 1979, commemorating the raid on New York's Stonewall Inn 10 years earlier.

With each successive year, Pride events have helped move acceptance and inclusion forward for our LGBTQ+ community.

Pride Houston is the third largest pride event in the U.S., and among the top 20 internationally. It is also the second largest event in Houston annually, just behind RodeoHouston.

MORE COVERAGE FROM ABC13

'Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be' explores lives of those who make up the LGBTQIA+ community

Celebrating Pride: Julie Mabry, owner of Pearl Bar Houston and Side Peace Sports Bar

Pride Month begins with celebrations across the world | Here's what to expect

Pride Houston 365 names 2025 Grand Marshal honorees, including 3 in new 'Distinguished' category

WATCH: Pride Houston 2023 takes over Downtown Houston

On Saturday, excitement and fun were at the forefront of the 45th Pride Houston Parade in Downtown Houston. Watch the full parade here!

ABC13 is the official media partner of Pride Houston 365.