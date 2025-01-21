Utility companies say they're 'ready' for winter storm hitting southeast Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the weather begins to roll in, one concern for many is keeping the power on for the millions of people who live across our area.

Utility companies across the area told ABC13 that crews have been working around the clock to prepare for the winter storm, saying they're ready for whatever could come through.

CenterPoint Energy brought in additional resources from other states to prepare for this storm.

Representatives say it's been a logistical challenge, but the forecast is one thing in their favor. They say less ice is expected, which should help prevent potential outages.

They told ABC13 they are concerned about drivers who could crash into power poles.

After mass power outages during Hurricane Beryl a few months ago, CenterPoint told ABC13 they had a call for change. They said they focused on more tree trimming and adding more and sturdier poles.

Eyewitness News said they feel confident with the improvements made.

Representatives with CenterPoint are doubling down on their readiness for anything and their ability to handle this winter storm.

"I mean, we have 3,000 workers here between our own crews and folks that work for CenterPoint locally. As well as 1,200 additional assistance folks from across the country. So, we feel scaled really well to meet the challenge," Senior Vice President and Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Keith Stephens said.

Entergy Texas and Texas New Mexico Power also tell us they have line workers across the area standing by for the potential impacts this winter storm could have on you at home.

