Person of interest seen running away after man found stabbed multiple times in Montrose, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is searching for a person of interest who is wanted in a man's fatal stabbing that took place in Houston's Montrose area last weekend, officials said.

Patrol officers responded to the 4700 block of Montrose Boulevard at about 3:10 p.m. on Aug. 24 after reports of a stabbing.

Officers arrived and found the victim, identified as 34-year-old Phillip Cason, suffering from several stab wounds and lying in the doorway of a business.

Cason was rushed to Memorial Hermann in the Texas Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Further investigation revealed a person of interest who police said a witness claimed was running away westbound on Banks Street, from the scene.

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the person of interest or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at713-308-3600or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).