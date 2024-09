Houston police investigate fatal stabbing on Montrose Boulevard, search for suspect ongoing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Saturday afternoon near Montrose.

According to Houston police, it happened at the 4700 block of Montrose Boulevard near Autrey around 3:10 p.m.

A man was hospitalized with multiple stab wounds and was confirmed dead at 3:51 p.m., HPD said.

As of now, no suspect has been identified, and no arrests have been made, HPD reported. The investigation is ongoing.