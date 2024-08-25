1 dead, 3 suspects wanted after gunfire erupts over $20 at outside food truck in SW Houston: Police

According to authorities, three men approached a food truck asking for $20. A man inside said he'd get the money, but police say, he returned with a gun and pointed it at the three men.

According to authorities, three men approached a food truck asking for $20. A man inside said he'd get the money, but police say, he returned with a gun and pointed it at the three men.

According to authorities, three men approached a food truck asking for $20. A man inside said he'd get the money, but police say, he returned with a gun and pointed it at the three men.

According to authorities, three men approached a food truck asking for $20. A man inside said he'd get the money, but police say, he returned with a gun and pointed it at the three men.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for three suspects in a deadly shooting on Saturday night in southwest Houston.

The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. outside a food truck in a gas station parking lot on Chimney Rock and Elm Street in the Gulfton area, Houston police said.

Officials reported that three men approached a food truck, asking for $20. A man waiting by the food truck said he would get the money, but police say that he went to the nearby apartments and returned with a gun and pointed it at the three men.

The men then allegedly shot and killed the man before fleeing the scene.

An employee says her mom was cooking inside the truck when she heard the gunshots.

"She got scared and dropped to the floor," the woman said.

Alejandro Mendoza Garcia said the victim was his friend.

He said he can never forgive the suspects, but he hopes "God can."

Mendoza Garcia describes his friend as someone who was always helping others, a father, and a hard worker.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage of the incident. Houston Police Commander James Dale indicated that one suspect might have been identified from the video.

So far, there have been no arrests.

For updates on this story, follow Alex Bozarjian on Facebook, X and Instagram.