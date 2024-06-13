SkyEye video shows police activity near SH-288 after reports of road rage shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officers are investigating a scene near Highway 288 after responding to a shooting they believe to be a road rage incident on Thursday afternoon.

The Houston Police Department initially said a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots in the area at about 1 p.m. According to HPD Lt. Larry Crowson, when officers arrived, they found two cars struck by gunfire.

SkyEye flew over the police activity near SH-288 and Holly Hall Street, where two right lanes were closed off. Those lanes have since been reopened and are no longer impacting traffic.

Crowson said it all started when someone in a dark-colored sedan fired several shots into a Ford SUV with two people reportedly inside. He said a woman was treated for minor injuries from broken glass and released.

"Also, we had a white pickup truck that was southbound that was an off-duty officer," Crowson added. "His truck was struck one time - he was not injured."

Crowson said investigators were talking to witnesses to determine what led to the shooting.

"Right now, it looks like it was some kind of road rage," Crowson said. "The driver of the Ford said the dark sedan cut her off or something along that line. We're trying to get that all sorted out."

