Police arrest man accused of attacking and harassing multiple women in Montrose area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested after multiple women reported being attacked and harassed by a bearded man on a bicycle in the Montrose area.

The women said he harassed them for money and called them nasty names when they declined. In some cases, they said he turned violent.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Troy Johnson, was originally supposed to face a judge on Monday, but his court appearance was reset for Tuesday.

Johnson is accused of multiple attacks across the Montrose area.

ABC13 first reported the attacks last week, and our report was mentioned in the charging documents for Johnson's arrest.

Multiple women in the Montrose say they keep getting accosted by a bearded man on a bicycle.

Surveillance video shows a man harassing a woman last Tuesday morning as she walked her dog on Roseland near Harold.

"I know you got a dollar, (expletive)," you can hear him yell as he follows her down the sidewalk.

Seconds later, out of the view of the camera, you can hear something fall and the woman scream.

Another attack involved a victim named Katherine as she walked her dog near Marshall Street last Wednesday.

Police say Johnson hit Katherine on the back with a closed fist, pushed her, and threatened her with a gun.

Katherine told ABC13 she was in fear of her life.

"He said, 'Why the (expletive) weren't you listening to me? Why did you just ignore me when I was trying to talk to you?' And I was like, 'I'm so sorry, like, I didn't hear you say anything.' Then he was like, 'Give me a dollar. I need a dollar.' I was like, 'I'm sorry, I don't have any cash on me,'" Katherine said.

Katherine said he then got off his bike and swung at her.

"He would have punched me in the face if I hadn't moved out of the way," she said.

Johnson is facing multiple charges, including robbery and evading arrest.

