Caught on video: Women attacked while walking by man on bike in Montrose area

Multiple women in the Montrose say they keep getting accosted by a bearded man on a bicycle.

Multiple women in the Montrose say they keep getting accosted by a bearded man on a bicycle.

Multiple women in the Montrose say they keep getting accosted by a bearded man on a bicycle.

Multiple women in the Montrose say they keep getting accosted by a bearded man on a bicycle.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Women in the Montrose area say they keep getting accosted by a bearded man on a bicycle.

They say he harasses them for money and calls them nasty names when they decline. In some cases, they say he's turned violent.

Surveillance video shows him harassing a woman on Tuesday morning as she walked her dog on Roseland near Harold.

"I know you got a dollar, (expletive)," you can hear him yell as he follows her down the sidewalk.

Seconds later, out of the view of the camera, you can hear something fall and the woman scream.

"The scream in the other woman's voice was exactly how I felt," Katherine, who says she's had her own encounter with the man, said.

On Wednesday around 6 p.m., she said she was walking at the corner of Marshall and Audubon Place when she passed him on the sidewalk.

Before she knew it, she said he had pulled up in front of her.

"He said, 'Why the (expletive) weren't you listening to me? Why did you just ignore me when I was trying to talk to you?' And I was like, 'I'm so sorry, like, I didn't hear you say anything.' Then he was like, 'Give me a dollar. I need a dollar.' I was like, 'I'm sorry, I don't have any cash on me,'" Katherine said.

Katherine said the man got off his bike and swung at her.

"He would have punched me in the face if I hadn't moved out of the way," she said.

Another woman told Eyewitness News she had two run-ins with the same man last month on Colquitt between Stanford and Roseland.

In one case, she said he bounced a ball off her head before riding away on his bicycle.

An Upper Kirby woman told Eyewitness News he followed her down Harold, yelling obscenities on Wednesday.

"He knows what he's doing. It's really messed up. It's scary," Katherine's sister, Margaret, said.

"People don't really see me as a woman on the street. They don't bother me, but it scares me for my friends and for the women that live here. I mean, he could come to bother me, too. It makes me very angry," she said.

Houston police have not yet named the man in the surveillance video as a suspect, and therefore Eyewitness News isn't showing his face.

If this happened to you, police are urging you to file a police report.

For news updates, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, X and Instagram.