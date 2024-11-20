Woman stomped on by robber who stole her purse outside Greenspoint-area gas station, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect responsible for a robbery where a woman was severely attacked in the Greenspoint area.

The Houston Police Department said the series of events happened on Saturday, Nov. 9, at about 8 p.m. outside a gas station on Imperial Valley.

Police said a woman was walking to the convenience store and was approached in the parking lot by an unknown male, who began making sexual advances towards her.

She tried to run, but he hit her with a blunt object and then kicked and stomped her while she was on the ground.

HPD said she was able to get back up as he stole her purse, and she ran towards the convenience store.

HPD released surveillance video showing the suspect getting back into a gold-colored four-door Chevrolet Impala, driving to the front of the store, exiting the vehicle, and running to the front door as the victim entered the gas station.

The suspect then turned around, got back into his vehicle, and took off.

Police are working on identifying the suspect, who they described as a Black man wearing a black shirt, black pants, and white shoes. The Chevrolet Impala bore the Texas license plate FSP-5783.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information about this investigation, case #1571303-24.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.