Houston man arrested in deadly shooting of woman whose body was dumped parking garage, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of dumping a woman's body in a parking garage near the Texas Medical Center is now in custody.

Cerdarian Thompson, 31, has been charged with murder and was booked into the Harris County Jail on Monday. He's accused in the deadly September shooting of Keambra Bibs, where her body was found in a parking garage off Main Street.

An investigation and evidence ultimately led authorities to Thompson as the suspect in the case, according to police.

When Bibs was killed, Thompson was apparently out on bond for the 2022 aggravated assault of a different woman, according to records.

Details regarding Bibs' case or her relationship with Thompson were not immediately disclosed.

