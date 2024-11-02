Murder suspect wanted, accused of dumping 22-year-old woman's body in parking garage

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A warrant is out for a 31-year-old man now charged with the murder of a woman found dead inside a parking garage on Main Street near the medical center in September.

Cerdarian Thompson is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Keambra Bibbs.

Now, the Houston Police Department says investigators need your help in finding him.

Bibbs' family spoke only on ABC13 as they seek justice for their loved one's death.

Nearly two months to the day, Helen Lewis says it doesn't get any easier as they grieve the loss of the 22-year-old.

Lewis, the victim's mother, told ABC13 she's glad investigators have now named a suspect and that charges have been filed against him.

"I would feel more relief once he's actually incarcerated," Lewis said.

Lewis said losing a child is a pain no parent should endure.

"You can't run, and you can't hide," Lewis said as a message to Thompson. "I ask you as a pleading mother who you took a child away from me for the rest of her life. Why are you running? What are you afraid of?"

Police said Bibbs was found dead on Sept. 4 in a parking garage on Main Street near the medical center with multiple gunshot wounds.

Lewis said her daughter knew her accused killer and believes she died over money.

"You dumped her body. She probably could have made it. You know what I'm saying? So, justice needs to be served," Lewis said.

Court records show Thompson has a pending case for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, accused of shooting and nearly killing a different woman in 2022.

Friday afternoon, a woman told ABC13 she believes Thompson is a danger to society and hopes he is found.

If you know the suspect's whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

