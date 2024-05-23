Man accused of firing at crowded gas station, killing 24-year-old sister arrested in Arizona: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 35-year-old man is awaiting to be extradited back to Houston after he was arrested in Arizona nearly a month following his sister's shooting death.

Richard Taplin is charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and unlawful carry of a weapon with a felony conviction tied to the April 27 shooting death of his 24-year-old sister, Sarah.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. at 8100 MLK Boulevard.

The Houston Police Department said there was an argument between Sarah Taplin and an "unidentified woman," though it wasn't clear if they knew each other.

At one point during the fight, Richard Taplin allegedly took a firearm from someone, pointed it at the unidentified woman, and fired at her as she fled. Police said Richard Taplin also shot into a crowded gas station parking lot across the street.

During the shooting, Sarah Taplin was hit at least once.

Richard spent nearly a month on the run, but on Wednesday, HPD announced he was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona, on May 20. He's currently waiting to be extradited.

