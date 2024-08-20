Man arrested with more than 100 pieces of stolen mail, packages in the Alief area, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man accused of stealing people's mail in the Alief area has been detained.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies said they caught 42-year-old Jonathan Le on Monday sorting through hundreds of envelopes inside his car.

Le reportedly admitted to breaking into mailboxes on Pale Ivy Lane, near Beechnut and South Dairy Ashford. More than 100 pieces of mail and several packages were recovered from his vehicle.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office was notified, and charges of possession of unlawful criminal instrument were filed, according to HCSO. Le is accused of using a homemade forged key to open the back of the mailbox.

Authorities said Le is being held behind bars on a $30,000 bond and is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

