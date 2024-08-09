Woman faces prison for being accused of stealing from mail while working as postal clerk: Officials

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is facing five years in prison after she reportedly admitted to opening and stealing mail while she was employed as a postal worker, according to US Attorney Alamandar S. Hamdani.

Laura Aguirre was responsible for processing mail for delivery from January 1, 2023- February 6, 2023.

An investigation revealed that Aguirre had opened some of the mail she was responsible for and would steal cash and gift cards totaling $2,500.

Officials said she was fired from her post and charged with mail theft as a postal worker.

Aguirre's plea deal was accepted, and sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 1.

Officials said she was permitted to remain out on bond pending that hearing.