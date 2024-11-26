Investigation underway after 1 person found dead in southeast Houston house fire, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person is dead after a house fire in southeast Houston.

Houston firefighters arrived at the home on Doulton Drive, just east of MLK Boulevard, shortly after 10 p.m. Monday.

HFD said flames were shooting from the front of the home.

During a search of the home, firefighters found the victim, believed to be a man, inside a bedroom. No one else was inside the home and no other injuries were reported, according to HFD.

Two fire crews were sent inside, and the flames were contained within minutes.

"It looks like the fire started in the bedroom where the victim was located, from what we can see from the exterior," Deputy Chief John Douglas said. "Arson division will have to look at it to get the area of origin and the cause of the fire."

Douglas reminded Houstonians to stay safe while using space heaters as temperatures drop outside.

The following tips are from the National Fire Protection Association:

Keep anything that can burn at least three-feet away from your furnace, fireplace or space heater.

Never use your oven to heat your home.

Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.

Test smoke alarms at least once a month.

The NFPA says half of all home heating fires are reported during the months of December, January, and February.

