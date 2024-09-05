Man found fatally shot inside Fourth Ward home during welfare check, HPD says

Houston police are investigating a man's death in the city's Fourth Ward after they said he was found shot during a welfare check call.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found dead inside a home in Houston's Fourth Ward after he hadn't been heard from in days, according to police.

At about 7 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Houston Police Department were responding to a welfare check call in the 1400 block of Cook Street. Police said the request was made after the man hadn't been heard from in several days.

When police arrived at the townhome, they went inside and found the man dead with a gunshot wound.

The case is now being investigated by the homicide department.