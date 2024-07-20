Remembering US Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee: Community leaders reacts to congresswoman's passing

Elected officials around the Houston community offered their condolences to U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who died at age 74.

Elected officials around the Houston community offered their condolences to U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who died at age 74.

Elected officials around the Houston community offered their condolences to U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who died at age 74.

Elected officials around the Houston community offered their condolences to U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who died at age 74.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Elected officials from far and wide have began to share their condolences after longtime Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee died on Friday. She was 74-years-old.

US Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee has served locally and nationally after being elected to office in 1995 and has been well-known in the city of Houston and around the nation for her efforts in fighting for civil rights.

President Joe Biden sent a statement regarding the Lee's death, along with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden:

Sheila Jackson Lee was a great American. I had the honor of working with her during her nearly 30 years in Congress. No matter the issue - from delivering racial justice to building an economy for working people - she was unrelenting in her leadership.

Always fearless, she spoke truth to power and represented the power of the people of her district in Houston with dignity and grace. Those character traits established her as a towering figure in our politics. We saw it through her efforts to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, make Juneteenth a federal holiday, reintroduce the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, and so much more. Her character revealed itself time and again, including in her battle against cancer. Her brilliant spirit was unbreakable. Sheila Jackson Lee is part of a long line of patriots who delivered the promise of America to all Americans. Jill and I send our love and condolences to her family, her constituents, and beloved colleagues of the Congressional Black Caucus.

May God bless our friend, Sheila Jackson Lee."

Vice President Kamala Harris shared her condolences on Lee's passing.

Back in Houston:

Several leaders, former and incumbent, sent their regards to Lee's family and spoke on what she meant to the city of Houston.

Former Houston mayor Sylvester Turner released a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, regarding Lee's death.

Congressman Al Green issued his statement on Lee's death.

Texas Southern University released a statement on the lawmaker's death. Jackson-Lee was an unyielding supporter of the HBCU, offering its students a chance in politics through her office.

Houston's mayor, John Whitmire, Jackson Lee's opponent in the mayoral race, shared his thoughts on X, formerly known as Twitter, and asked everyone to pray for the lawmaker's family.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis issued a statement on Lee's passing.

District F Council Member Tiffany D. Thomas shared her condolences to the Houston lawmaker's death.

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham reacted to Lee's tragic death.

Pete Buttigieg, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, shared his condolences for Lee's passing.

Pastor Joel Osteen of the mega-church, Lakewood, sent words on social media, to recount his nearly 30 years of friendship with the late congresswoman.

Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee reacted to the congresswoman's death.

The Harris County GOP released a statement on Lee's death.

Rep. Sylvia Garcia shared her condolences on Lee's passing.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott stated on social media about the congresswoman's passing.

The Houston Police Department released their statement on Lee's passing.

The Houston Astros shared their condolences on the lawmaker's death, saying she served with dedication and compassion.