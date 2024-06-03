Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee announces pancreatic cancer diagnosis and warns of her Congressional absence

Sheila Jackson Lee said she could occasionally be absent from Congress for treatment but is committed to working with House leaders on legislation.

Sheila Jackson Lee said she could occasionally be absent from Congress for treatment but is committed to working with House leaders on legislation.

Sheila Jackson Lee said she could occasionally be absent from Congress for treatment but is committed to working with House leaders on legislation.

Sheila Jackson Lee said she could occasionally be absent from Congress for treatment but is committed to working with House leaders on legislation.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee announced Sunday night that she has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

"My doctors have confirmed my diagnosis of pancreatic cancer," Rep. Jackson Lee, said in a statement. "I am currently undergoing treatment to battle this disease that impacts tens of thousands of Americans every year."

Jackson Lee recently won a primary election to regain her congressional seat and has represented Texas' 18th District, which encompasses parts of Houston, for 30 years. This comes months after her unsuccessful run for the city's mayor late last year.

READ RELATED: ABC News projects Houston's Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee to win against former intern

As she continues treatments she said she may be occasionally absent from Congress, but is "committed" to working with House Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on legislation that is "critical for the prosperity and security of the American people."

"I am confident that my doctors have developed the best possible plan to target my specific disease," Jackson Lee said. "The road ahead will not be easy, but I stand in faith that God will strengthen me."

Houston Mayor John Whitmire released the following statement after Jackson Lee's announcement:

"Congresswoman Jackson Lee cares deeply about her 18th congressional district constituents, always fighting for federal programs and funding. Recently, she joined us at the Houston Emergency Center after the Derecho storm to update Houstonians on recovery efforts. As she undergoes treatment for pancreatic cancer, our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family."

Watch live breaking news coverage from ABC13 on our 24/7 streaming news channel.