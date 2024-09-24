Houston Astros get 2nd chance to close in on AL West crown in series vs. Seattle Mariners

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros look at another opportunity to clinch the AL West crown on Tuesday in their series vs. the Seattle Mariners.

On Monday, the Astros lost to the Mariners in a 6-1 defeat at Minute Maid Park.

Looking at Tuesday's batting order for Houston, the Astros will continue to be without their All-Star slugger Yordan Alvarez, who remains sidelined with a right knee contusion since exiting Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. According to Astros manager Joe Espada, Alvarez won't be available for the M's series.

Concerning the Astros' starting pitcher on their second game of the series vs. Seattle, lefty Framber Valdez is set to start Tuesday. As for Seattle, Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert will return to the mound.

If Houston gets the victory over Seattle on Tuesday night, it will mark the seventh AL West crown for the franchise. Since 2017, the Astros won six AL West titles and two World Series championships (2017 and 2022).

Maybe third time's the charm? If the 'Stros lose on Tuesday, then a victory on Wednesday over the Mariners will be the third crack to clinch the AL West crown.

Eyewitness Sports is ready to bring you the celebration for the launch of Houston's path to a third World Series championship. Watch ABC13 throughout fall to follow the 'Stros.