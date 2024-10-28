24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
I-610 North Loop WB exit ramp at I-45 North blocked after 18-wheeler rollover crash and hazmat spill

Courtney Carpenter Image
ByCourtney Carpenter KTRK logo
Monday, October 28, 2024 12:48PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The westbound exit ramp of the I-610 North Loop at I-45 North is blocked after an 18-wheeler rollover crash and fuel spill.

ABC13's Courtney Carpenter is at the scene, where you can see the 18-wheeler on its side and hazmat trucks responding to the site.

It wasn't immediately known if there were any injuries.

The I-610 North Loop WB exit ramp at I-45 was blocked Monday after an 18-wheeler rollover crash and fuel spill.

