I-610 North Loop WB exit ramp at I-45 North blocked after 18-wheeler rollover crash and hazmat spill

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The westbound exit ramp of the I-610 North Loop at I-45 North is blocked after an 18-wheeler rollover crash and fuel spill.

ABC13's Courtney Carpenter is at the scene, where you can see the 18-wheeler on its side and hazmat trucks responding to the site.

It wasn't immediately known if there were any injuries.

