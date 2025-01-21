Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport expected to reopen Wednesday after winter storm

Houston Airports said both Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport will close on Tuesday at 12 a.m. due to the winter storm.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A historic winter storm in southeast Texas has disrupted air travel, and it won't be back to normal for some time.

Both Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport suspended flight operations starting at 12 a.m. Tuesday.

"Please do not attempt to travel to the airport after this time," Houston Airports said, adding there will be no departing or arriving flights.

On Tuesday, the airport director told ABC13 the plan is for the airports to reopen on Wednesday, but no time has yet been determined.

Travelers with existing plans should contact their airlines for rebooking options.

According to the airport system, teams remains on site 24/7 during the storm. Houston Airports said crews treated the runways in advance of the winter storm. The airport system also said it owns and uses deicing equipment that can spray, spread, and sweep a deicing treatment on the airfield and protect the water sources that service aircraft, such as a water spigot for airplane maintenance.