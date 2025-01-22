Both Houston airports set to reopen this morning following winter storm

Even though the airports are back open, there are still about 500 flights between Bush and Hobby airports that have been canceled on Wednesday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's airports reopen on Wednesday morning after being closed all day Tuesday thanks to a winter storm that left Houston covered in snow.

ABC13 was live from an empty Hobby Airport on Wednesday morning. The TSA security check at the normally-bustling airport was scheduled to reopen at 9 a.m.

Still, ABC13 cameras saw travelers going through around 6:30 a.m. An airport employee said they were letting guests through early, but it really just depends on where you want to wait until arrivals begin at 10 a.m.

Fights are scheduled to begin taking off from both Bush and Hobby airports at 11 a.m.

Southeast Texas families are getting in on the snowfall fun.

The Houston Airport Systems director says they've been working to make sure the roads and runways are good to go, and said they made the decision to open at 9 a.m. instead of say, 5 a.m., to give time for the sun to come out and for road conditions to improve.

ABC13 spoke to a man on Tuesday who was waiting for the airports to reopen because he was trying to go visit his sick friend.

"I want to be in Baltimore for my friend. I told her I would be there. I made a promise. I've got to get there for her," Donnie Ray said.

If you have a flight on Wednesday, you should double check with your airline. Even though the airports are back open, there are still about 500 flights between Bush and Hobby that have been canceled on Wednesday.

