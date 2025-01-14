HISD spends 'astronomical' amount of money on purchases not approved by board

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Independent School District Superintendent Mike Miles is calling unauthorized spending by the district a "good-faith error."

Meanwhile, a trustee described the spending as "astronomical" and "troubling."

The superintendent said it was discovered before last month's board meeting that certain purchases had been made without board approval.

The agenda for that meeting lays out millions in unauthorized purchases made from August 2023 through Dec. 11, 2024.

Purchases include everything from playground-related spending to new locks for campus doors.

Miles said this was the result of an incorrect belief that these purchases didn't require prior approval from the school board.

"We've identified immediate practice changes to make sure this doesn't happen again," Miles said.

He mentioned adding an attorney to oversee such purchases.

Dani Hernandez is the elected trustee with HISD who spoke out against the spending at last month's board meeting.

Hernandez is an elected trustee but has no authority over the board as a result of the state's takeover of the district.

