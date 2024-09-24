$50K fundraising goal stands between Waltrip HS band and Sugar Bowl Parade despite HISD reversal

After days of back-and-forth, the Waltrip High School Ram Band can officially perform in the Sugar Bowl Parade in New Orleans on New Year's Eve.

After days of back-and-forth, the Waltrip High School Ram Band can officially perform in the Sugar Bowl Parade in New Orleans on New Year's Eve.

After days of back-and-forth, the Waltrip High School Ram Band can officially perform in the Sugar Bowl Parade in New Orleans on New Year's Eve.

After days of back-and-forth, the Waltrip High School Ram Band can officially perform in the Sugar Bowl Parade in New Orleans on New Year's Eve.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After days of back-and-forth, the Waltrip High School Ram Band can officially perform in the Sugar Bowl Parade in New Orleans on New Year's Eve.

The band had been scheduled to participate since spring, but the district axed that plan in mid-August, according to the band's booster club president.

"We were told we could not go to New Orleans because it was a dangerous place to go," Sherry Chavez said.

She said parents and students were told Houston Independent School District's North Division Superintendent Orlando Riddick was responsible for that declaration.

The decision went unchanged for over a month, but Chavez said another parent decided to get the story into the public eye over the past few days.

ABC13 first covered it on Saturday.

That's the same day Houston Mayor John Whitmire, a Waltrip alum, vowed to provide the band with the services of the Houston Police Department for the trip.

Saturday was also the day HISD Superintendent Mike Miles issued a statement calling the trip an "amazing opportunity."

He said the trip was back on and added that HISD Police would accompany the traveling party to New Orleans.

ABC13 spoke to Chavez on Monday afternoon, and she wasn't sure that the students would actually be able to participate after all of this.

She was concerned the band would be unable to reenter the parade after the previous decision to withdraw.

"We have not been told that information," she said on the school's ability to get back into the Sugar Bowl Parade.

ABC13 confirmed Monday afternoon that the school will be allowed to march.

The trip to New Orleans is being facilitated by a company named WorldStrides, who sent us a statement saying:

"Now that the decision has been reversed by the district, WorldStrides is working with vendors to ensure lodging and logistical bookings are set for families. We look forward to ensuring that Waltrip HS enjoys a safe and enriching experience in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl Parade."

The City of Houston said HPD will no longer participate in the trip since the district is using its own police force.

Chavez said the band has to raise an additional $50,000 to pay for the experience.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, X and Instagram.