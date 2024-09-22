Waltrip HS band allowed to travel to perform at Sugar Bowl after being denied by district

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the past year, parents and members of HISD's Waltrip High School band were looking forward to an opportunity of a lifetime to perform on the national stage during the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. That came to an end after the district said no to the trip because administrators don't feel it's safe.

Even though ABC13 has learned the district has changed its mind, some parents feel the trip still may not happen. ABC13 learned that the district changed its mind, but the trip still may not happen because the deadline has passed.

"We've never been outside of state with the band. That is a lifetime opportunity for us. We're never going to go somewhere far away," band member Jacob Gomez said.

"We were excited. We put a lot of work and effort into perfecting our performances," band member Holly Chavez said.

As the excitement grew, the school sent in paperwork to the district. Several fundraisers were held to even help cover the costs.

Come to find out, the district denied the trip, leaving some parents frustrated.

"I was devastated. Just like some of the other parents and students and staff. We worked so hard. We've raised thousands of dollars up until this point," parent Brett Randall said.

The reason? According to the Chron, the north division superintendent Orlando Riddick told the school that New Orleans is "too dangerous."

"We didn't like the fact that we were a few months away from this big trip, that we had put already as down payments," Stephanie Gashaette said.

The Chron also reports the school even put down a $15,000 non-refundable payment.

"A lot of things we brought in this year were very oriented towards New Orleans," Gomez said.

After learning about the situation, Houston Mayor John Whitmire offered an HPD escort for the trip and now this district is letting them go after all.

HISD sent ABC13 a statement where Superintendent Mike Miles said he wants the band to travel safely.

It goes on to read in part quote:

"I am assigning HISD PD officers to travel with the band and division superintendent Riddick assigned Principal Jeanette Cortez to serve as an additional chaperone."

Even though the trip is now approved, some feel that it may be a too little too late.

"Unfortunately, we've missed some deadlines at this point, because we're behind on fundraising. Everyone thought it was canceled. So now, we're scrambling to get back in the game," Randall said.

For now, band members say all they can do is continue to march to the beat of their own drum.

"No matter what happens, we're glad we get to work together, no matter if we get to go or not," one band member said.

Since it's past the deadline, some parents say they are checking to see if the band can get the spot back.

