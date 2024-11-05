Houston ISD educator allegedly allowed over 400 fake tests in certification scandal

Tywana Gilford Mason is the fifth person to be charged in what Harris County prosecutors say is a teaching certification scandal that spanned years.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tywana Gilford Mason is the fifth and final person to be charged in what Harris County prosecutors say is a teaching certification scandal that spanned several years.

According to court documents, Mason used her Houston Training and Education Center role to check in teacher candidates for their certification test and then let them leave.

Police say she then allowed a man identified as Nicholas Newton, an assistant principal at Booker T. Washington High School, to take the test on her behalf.

According to court documents, she was bribed and paid about $125,000 by Vincent Grayson, the basketball coach at the same school, also known as the "Kingpin."

"He's made $1.9M from this scheme was best as we can tell. It's almost certain there's more than that because there's cash, and it's harder to trace," Mike Levine, a felony chief in the DA Office's Public Corruption Division, said.

Court documents say this happened more than 400 times and mainly involved would-be teachers from the Dallas area.

Grayson is one of three HISD educators who are part of this ring.

"We will terminate any teacher that passed their test fraudulently, and we'll work to make sure that a highly qualified teacher takes their place," Alexandra Elizondo, Chief of Public Affairs and Communications at Houston Independent School District, said.

Mason is being charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

