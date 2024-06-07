Multiple people may be trapped in E. Harris Co. wreck, sheriff says

HIGHLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple people may be trapped inside vehicles involved in a wreck in east Harris County on Friday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff said deputies were en route to a multiple-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of South Main Street in the Highlands area.

Additional emergency personnel were called to try to extricate any trapped people, Gonzalez said. A Life Flight helicopter was also requested.

Deputies shut down northbound traffic amid an investigation.

Gonzalez didn't offer any other information that wasn't in a tweet posted at 6:32 p.m.

