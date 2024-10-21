Houston fire crews respond to helicopter crash in Houston's Second Ward, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fire crews are en route to a helicopter crash in Houston's Second Ward on Sunday evening.

According to the Houston Fire Department, a helicopter hit a radio tower at Engelke and Ennis at about 7:54 p.m.

There are currently no details on any injuries or fatalities.

Eyewitness News is continuing to gather facts on the story.

