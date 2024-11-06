Sheriff's race heats up in Harris and Fort Bend Counties amid issues with jail conditions

The sheriff's position is up for election in both Harris County and Fort Bend County.

In Harris County, incumbent Ed Gonzalez (D) is facing off against challenger Mike Knox (R) for leadership of Texas' largest sheriff's office, and the third-largest in the nation, as noted by the county website.

In Fort Bend County, incumbent Eric Fagan (D) will go against Marshall Slot (R).

County sheriffs are responsible for enforcing criminal laws, running a department of law enforcement officers, and managing county jail operations.

One of the biggest issues facing the sheriff's offices in both counties is the ongoing challenge of understaffing and overcrowding in the jails.

The sheriff's race in Harris and Fort Bend Counties could impact public safety, jail conditions, and resource management in each community.

The winner will take office in January.