Harris County technology outage caused by vendor equipment failure, Judge Lina Hidalgo says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Several departments and offices within Harris County continue to be impacted by a technology outage on Monday.

Judge Lina Hidalgo said the issues started Sunday due to a "vendor equipment failure," adding that Harris County Universal Services (HCUS) was working to identify the cause.

Areas impacted included the county's criminal justice management data system and Peoplesoft, its finance and human resource data system.

The judge added that the Harris Health System was not affected.

On Sunday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on social media platform X that their office was experiencing technical difficulties with their non-emergency number. He said the 911 system remained operational.

"Right now our primary focus is getting all county systems restored," Hidalgo said. "Once we do that, we will investigate what caused this outage and how to prevent a similar incident in the future."

Hidalgo said the vendor had resolved the equipment issue on Monday morning. HCUS restored most of the impacted systems and is working to restore the rest.