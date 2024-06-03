Woman found dead in East Harris County apartment had bodily "trauma", HCSO reports

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A welfare check on Sunday led to the discovery of a 46-year-old woman found dead inside her East Harris County apartment, police say.

The woman was found inside her unit at Lafayette Village Apartments at 4822 E. Sam Houston Parkway North on Sunday afternoon.

The Harris County Sheriff's office believes the woman died from bodily trauma but did not share further details.

"Right now, we are in the process of trying to determine a timeline and find out exactly what happened," Jason Brown with the Sheriff's office, said

Family members were allegedly the ones who found the victim after not being able to get in touch with her all weekend.

"They came to the location and eventually forced their way into the apartment, that's where they found the female deceased inside," Brown said.

When the Harris County Sheriff's office examined the victim they said she appeared to have "trauma" to her body.

They said her cause of death has yet to be determined.

"We're not going to speculate. We know she died from some kind of trauma, and we'll go from there," Brown said.

Investigators say there was no sign someone tried to break in or rob the victim.

They believe the woman may have been dead for a few days when she was finally found.

"She lives at the location alone except for her son. So, we are in the process of trying to track him down and speak with him," Brown said.

Detectives have spoken with the woman's daughter.

Right now, they have no motive or narrative. Investigators said there were no signs that someone broke into the apartment before her family found her.

