1 dead after fatal crash on FM1960 between Perry and Mills Road, Harris County Sheriff's Office says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies have reopened streets on FM1960 between Perry Road and Mills Road after a fatal crash on Sunday morning.

According to officials, the incident occurred at 4:52 a.m. in the 8900 block of FM 1960 Road West and involved a bicycle.

Minutes later, at 5:04 a.m., authorities announced one dead.

The driver involved stayed at the scene, deputies said.

Authorities have not revealed if anyone else was injured or if any charges are being pressed.

An investigation is ongoing.