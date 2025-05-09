Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies' salaries must be prioritized to address pay gap

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez addressed what his deputies call a disparity in pay.

Gonzalez held a press conference on Friday, a day after a heated commissioners court meeting, where frustrated Harris County deputies took their concerns.

"Harris County must do even more if we are to maintain, remain competitive in the high-stakes contest to hire and retain top candidates in this very difficult profession," Gonzalez said, adding that he's asked county commissioners to make deputy pay a priority within the county budget.

The starting salary for a Harris County deputy is about $57,000, more than $20,000 less than what Houston police officers could make if a proposed pay raise for city officers is approved. Many deputies say the growing pay gap makes it hard to justify staying with the sheriff's office.

Throughout Thursday's meeting, commissioners acknowledged the importance of supporting law enforcement. However, tensions flared at times.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey estimated it would cost about $141 million to achieve pay parity. He said he wants to eliminate wasteful spending. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has expressed support for raising the tax rate to fund it.

Deputy pay is expected to be a major discussion issue as commissioners work on next year's budget in the coming weeks.

