Harris County leaders fear HPD police raises could impact the sheriff's office

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Houston looks to increase its officers' pay, some commissioners said it could come on the backs of county taxpayers.

What happens to the money you pay to drive along Harris County toll roads continues to get attention. Right now, a bill in Austin would divert $80 million from the county to the city.

It's a transfer that would come as the city considers giving its officers a 10% raise. On Thursday, county commissioners raised concerns as they look to give their deputies raises too.

"How they're able to give raises on the backs of county dollars, which jeopardizes the sheriff's office, our constables," Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones said.

"They're trying to get some of our mobility dollars to pay for public safety," Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia said. "I wish we could use our mobility dollars for the same thing."

Last week, Mayor John Whitmire announced a new police contract. It would give some officers a 10% raise.

The starting pay for some officers would be $81,000. Meanwhile, for Harris County Sheriff deputies, the starting pay is $57,000.

On Thursday, about 20 deputies showed up at the commissioners' court and demanded more money. Budget officials told commissioners that if they were to match HPD's deal, it would cost $141 million.

"I really like it here at the Harris County Sheriff's Office, but if we don't get a raise soon, it's a possibility that me and my family might have to go to a different agency," HCSO Sgt. Bryon Garrett said.

When ABC13 asked the sheriff's office how short-staffed it is, Deputy Chief Thomas Diaz said it's down about 150 deputies.

If the county doesn't increase pay, he fears it could be worse. Not just with patrol deputies, but it could entice jail detention officers to leave as well.

"There are folks that work there with the goal of becoming a Harris County Sheriff deputy," Diaz explained. "Going to our sheriff academies. There's nothing to prevent them to applying to other agencies that make more money."

Whitmire said his budget proposal, which includes police raises, doesn't account for the legislation. The bill passed the Senate, but still has to clear the House.

If passed, it would give Houston money to use for police and fire. The city said over the last three years, HFD has responded to about 8,000 calls on the toll roads, which is less than 1% of its total responses.

Instead of $80 million, the county wants to reimburse the city for emergency services.

"We've still not heard back on those red lines," Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey said. "The message today is, we want to work with the city."

ABC13 asked Whitmire's office if it's a proposal he'd support, but didn't hear back.

The last raise deputies received was two years ago for 7%. Judge Lina Hidalgo said the bill isn't why they can't increase deputy pay.

"I still have not met one-on-one with Mayor Whitmire, but I think it's too easy to use the city of Houston as an excuse," Hidalgo said. "A scapegoat. That's not the reason. Of course, it's not ideal to go after each other's revenue streams."

Hidalgo said there are several reasons why they can't afford deputy raises. She said the state capped the amount the county can collect in taxes.

She also said two Republican commissioners boycotting a higher budget vote in 2022 prevented pay increases. In 2024, she wanted to go to the voters to increase taxes, but only Commissioner Rodney Ellis would support it.

