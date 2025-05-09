Harris County deputies press for pay equity in heated commissioners court meeting

The discussion over pay between HPD officers and HCSO deputies got heated during Thursday's commissioners' court.

The discussion over pay between HPD officers and HCSO deputies got heated during Thursday's commissioners' court.

The discussion over pay between HPD officers and HCSO deputies got heated during Thursday's commissioners' court.

The discussion over pay between HPD officers and HCSO deputies got heated during Thursday's commissioners' court.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Frustrated over pay disparities, Harris County deputies took their concerns to the Commissioners' Court on Thursday.

"We're losing deputies, and a crisis is inevitable," Jose Lopez of the Harris County Deputies' Organization warned. His comments came a day after ABC13 aired AI images that are circulating among officers, depicting Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez as a clown for not delivering similar pay raises that Houston police officers are on the cusp of getting.

The starting salary for a Harris County deputy is about $57,000, more than $20,000 less than what Houston police officers could make if a proposed pay raise for city officers is approved. Many deputies say the growing pay gap makes it hard to justify staying with the sheriff's office.

"Everyone else is making more money than us. It makes no sense to come to the sheriff's office," Sgt. Byron Garrett Jr. told commissioners.

Throughout the meeting, commissioners acknowledged the importance of supporting law enforcement.

SEE ALSO: Harris County leaders fear HPD police raises could impact the sheriff's office

"We honor your service. We respect your service," said Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones.

"I look forward to having a better conversation to get to a better place," said Precinct 1 Commissioner Adrian Garcia.

Tensions flared at times. At one point, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo directly addressed Garrett directly and said, "I see you rolling your eyes back there." Garrett then expressed frustration over staffing shortages and heavy workloads.

"There have been plenty of times in each district, it's just three or four deputies patrolling. We're the ones busting our tails now, coming to work every day and not getting paid," Garrett said.

Hidalgo, who had briefly stepped out during part of the meeting to watch the new pope's address, something she described as personally meaningful, later explained that previous pay raise discussions were tied to tax rate increases.

"Two of us voted to put it on the ballot. Three of us did not," she said.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey also weighed in, cautioning attendees not to take everything said during the meeting at face value.

"There's been a lot said, and I don't want these people to walk out thinking what has been said is all true," Ramsey said, before addressing Hidalgo about an interruption, "Don't interrupt me. I didn't interrupt you when you were making outlandish statements."

At one point, as Hidalgo spoke, Garcia left the room - an outward sign of discord among the court, even as deputies pleaded for unity and action.

"I'm here on behalf of the 3,800 deputies to say we need pay parity, and we need it now," Lopez urged.

Ramsey estimated it would cost about $141 million to achieve pay parity. He said he wants to eliminate wasteful spending. Hidalgo has expressed support for raising the tax rate to fund it.

Deputy pay is expected to be a major discussion issue as commissioners work on next year's budget in the coming weeks.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, X and Instagram.