Inmate dies after apparent medical emergency in cellblock at Harris County Jail, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a man's death after he suffered an apparent medical emergency in his cellblock at the Harris County Jail on Saturday.

Law enforcement identified the man as Anthony Thomas, 65, who was pronounced dead at around 1:47 p.m. on Saturday.

The Houston Police Department is investigating Thomas' death in accordance with a state law that requires all jail deaths to be looked into by an outside law enforcement agency. In addition, the sheriff's office internal affairs division is looking into whether all applicable policies and procedures were followed, which is standard after the death of a person in jail.

Thomas' cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.