Harris Co. reports 6th inmate death of year after medical emergency

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- For the sixth time this year, a Harris County inmate has died while in custody, and the sheriff's office said a medical emergency triggered the death.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday that 41-year-old Hugo Mota, behind bars in the county jail since March 10, died at St. Joseph Hospital on Monday afternoon.

According to HCSO, Mota suffered a medical emergency in his cellblock, where medical personnel transported him to the clinic while they performed life-saving measures.

Houston Fire Department EMS rushed Mota to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Houston police, an outside agency, are investigating the death, as required by state law. HCSO's Internal Affairs Division will also examine whether jail staff followed policies and procedures. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences will conduct an autopsy to determine Mota's cause of death.

HCSO said it booked Mota earlier this year for a count of continuous violence against the family.

HCSO-reported deaths

In-custody deaths have set off a significant discussion about the state of the Harris County Jail. The sheriff's office has insisted its jail staffing levels aren't adequate.

In June, the county OK'd $122 million to fund jail improvements, but leaders didn't address staffing during the approval.

After reporting 27 inmate deaths in 2022 and 19 in 2023, the Harris County Jail sits at six through Aug. 12.

Dianna Williams, a 63-year-old female inmate jailed for 76 days on three charges, was the most recent in-custody death on July 17. Like Mota, HCSO said she suffered a medical emergency.

Williams was the first death since April 17, when HCSO said 65-year-old Joseph Trahan died from an undisclosed medical condition. Trahan was jailed for 16 days on a motion to revoke parole charge.

Harold Shell, 71, died on April 9 after HCSO said he complained of abdominal pain. Deputies said Shell suffered from a terminal illness. He was jailed for 83 days on a drug possession charge.

Jalen Anderson, 29, died six days prior, on April 3, while his custody was outsourced from Harris County to a Louisiana jail. HCSO said he complained of dizziness and vomiting.

Adam Simmons was the first inmate death in 2024. HCSO said he suffered an apparent medical emergency while in the Joint Procession Center. Deputies emphasized that the 32-year-old had no obvious physical injuries.

The sheriff's office reported all deaths on its website's media and news section.

