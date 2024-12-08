Nearly 80 people displaced after 24 units destroyed in NW Houston apartment fire, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- At least 80 people are now without a home following a devastating apartment complex fire in northwest Houston on Sunday morning, according to the Klein Fire Department.

Fire officials responded to the Ashford Santa Cruz Apartments on Kuykendahl Road near FM 1960 at around 4 a.m.

District Chief Dustin Creager said at least 50 firefighters and 11 fire trucks arrived and found thick flames shooting out of multiple units.

Officials said there were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Creager called the situation horrible as it is close to the holidays.

"It's a horrible situation. Lots of kids are displaced; it's horrible because of the weather. Some people do not have a place to go."

Officials said there have been previous fires here at the complex.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said it will be investigated.

The Red Cross did arrive to provide temporary shelter for those who were affected.