Harris County DA Kim Ogg has controversial orders before stepping out of office

One of D.A. Kim Ogg's last acts at the Harris County District Attorney's Office is being described as unprecedented.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There appears to be strife in the Harris County District Attorney's Office, with D.A. Kim Ogg soon leaving.

One of her last acts is being described as unprecedented: Ordering prosecutors to recommend pleas of life without parole for all current capital murder cases that are more than a year old.

The news was reported first by Houston Landing and confirmed by ABC13.

The Landing says it spoke with current and former prosecutors who called the move "offensive," and some worried it could confuse victims' families.

Incoming D.A. Sean Teare, who beat Ogg in the primary, blasted the move.

"There's a potential that there are some innocent people in that group, and we're going to dismiss the case as evidence comes in," Teare said.

In her statement, Ogg said the office historically recommended life without parole in certain capital cases, but prosecutors and defense attorneys dispute that.

