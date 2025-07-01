Harris County deputy rear-ended by stolen car near I-610 East at Kirkpatrick, sheriff's office says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a Harris County deputy was rear-ended by a stolen car on Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash happened near IH-610 East at the Kirkpatrick exit.

Gonzalez said the suspect was believed to be in a stolen car when he slammed into the Harris County Sheriff's Office truck.

SkyEye was above the scene, where a heavy police presence could be seen. Eyewitness News saw the deputy's truck appear to have damage on one side and crews were towing away the stolen vehicle.

The suspected driver and his passenger were detained, according to the sheriff. Gonzalez said the deputy has minor injuries but is expected to be OK.