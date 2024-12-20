Suspects flee following reported armored truck robbery in NE Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies have responded to a scene in northeast Harris County after a reported theft of an armored truck on Friday evening.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on social media that the robbery happened on 5 Uvalde near Wallisville Road in front of a Food Town grocery store.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a white vehicle.

Preliminary information did not say whether the suspects successfully took anything from the truck or if there were any injuries.

A rash of similar incidents have occurred within the Houston area, with one happening two days prior.

The Houston Police Department is searching for at least four suspects who got into a shootout with a Brinks armored guard at an ATM in southeast Houston.

On Dec. 3, two suspects stole a bag of money from a Guarda truck in front of an H-E-B in Sugar Land.

Police have not said if the incidents could be connected.