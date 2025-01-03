Deputies looking for 3 shooting suspects after man found dead in Spring neighborhood

Witnesses told investigators they heard a single gunshot near Charlie Gant Park and then saw three males running away.

Witnesses told investigators they heard a single gunshot near Charlie Gant Park and then saw three males running away.

Witnesses told investigators they heard a single gunshot near Charlie Gant Park and then saw three males running away.

Witnesses told investigators they heard a single gunshot near Charlie Gant Park and then saw three males running away.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are looking for three people seen running away from the scene of a deadly shooting.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Birnam Woods Subdivision Recreation Center in Spring, off Birnam Wood Boulevard near Hickorygate Drive.

Witnesses said they heard a single gunshot near Charlie Gant Park and then saw three males running away.

By the time deputies arrived and found a man dead with a single gunshot wound, the suspects were gone, investigators said.

"Any of the residents in the area that witnessed this shooting or possibly have video of the suspects who were fleeing the scene -- we're asking them to contact the sheriff's office," Sgt. Jason Brown said.

At least check, the victim had not been positively identified. Investigators believe he was 18 to 20 years old.

The three wanted suspects are believed to be around the same age.