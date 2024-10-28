Harris County officials announce 2 polling location changes after technical issues at vote centers

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Due to technical difficulties, two Harris County polling location changes were announced on Sunday.

While the University of Houston Student Center was closed Sunday afternoon after a water main break, the Harris County Elections Department said the voting center will resume operations on Monday.

Officials said that Vote Center 126F will be relocated on Monday due to an air conditioner failure.

According to the elections department, operations will move from the Courtyard Marriott Houston NW, 1050 Louetta Rd., to a new location at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Houston NW, 20303 Chasewood Park Dr.